ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has given preliminary approval to an ordinance to regulate the placement of trash and recycling bins.
The council passed through the second of the three required readings Thursday of the ordinance amending an ordinance that was adopted in 1943.
The final consideration of the ordinance will take place at the July council meeting.
Changes to the ordinance included new provisions that the bins can be placed after noon on the day prior to collection and are to be moved from the street within 24 hours to the residential property owner’s house or garage.
The original ordinance required the trash and recycling bins placed on the street at 7 a.m.
Residents wishing to file a complaint will be directed to the city’s Environmental Control Department, which will issue a warning letter for a first offense and can impose a fine of $25 per day for each violation.
Paul Podlejski, city attorney, said there has to be a notice of violation and there will then be a hearing in environmental court.
Councilman Rick Muir said the prior ordinance was outdated and couldn’t be enforced.
He said the city has ordinances pertaining to overgrown grass and weeds.
“There won’t be people driving around the city looking for trash containers left on the street,” Muir said. “The (1943) ordinance had no teeth if someone calls to complain.
“If we can’t enforce the ordinance, we should do away with all the ordinance,” he said.
Muir said no fine will be levied until after a first warning is given to a property owner.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the city can’t require residential property owners to move the bins to a location by a house or garage.
“They can be placed on a person’s property,” he said.
Muir said he believes there is a lot of merit to the ordinance and that trash and recycling bins left on the streets or sidewalks are a safety concern for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
“The language is mild when compared to other cities,” he said.