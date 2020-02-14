ANDERSON – A tax abatement for the former Moneyhun’s store in downtown Anderson is being requested by a land development company.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved preliminary declaratory resolutions for the tax abatement requests for Charles Street Associates and NTN Driveshaft.
A final public hearing and approval by the city council has been set for March 12.
Charles Street Associates is seeking a three-year, 70% tax abatement for the former Moneyhun’s store at 115 West Eighth St. as an eligible vacant building. The property has an assessed value of $311,200.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Charles Street Associates plans to invest an additional $300,000 in the property.
He said the company is retaining 10 jobs with an annual payroll of $755,000 with an average salary of $36.78.
Moneyhun’s closed in 2018 after almost four decades in business.
NTN Driveshaft is seeking a seven-year 75% tax abatement on new equipment in the Anderson facility with an investment of $58 million.
Winkler said NTN currently employs 327 people with an annual payroll of $12.5 million.
He said NTN will add 140 new jobs in Anderson with an additional payroll of $5.5 million. The jobs will have an average wage of $18.89.
Winkler said during the seven-year period, NTN Driveshaft will realize savings of $3 million. He said the company will pay $2 million in taxes over the seven years and at the end of the abatement period will be paying an additional $522,000 each year in property taxes.
This is the first expansion of NTN Driveshaft since it located in Anderson.
The company expects to have approximately 500 jobs in Anderson by 2023.
The original tax abatement agreement for NTN in 2015 was 100% for 10 years.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council paused for a moment of silence to honor former Councilwoman Donna Davis and Madison County Councilman Brent Holland, who was a member of the Anderson Fire Department.
“We lost two important people in the city of Anderson,” Council President Lance Stephenson said. “We lost two good human beings that served the community well.”
Stephenson said Davis served on the city council for 36 years.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said Holland was a friend of hers for the past 30 years.
She said Holland started the firefighter training for high school students and worked to secure grant funding for the fire department’s dive team.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said both Davis and Holland did amazing things for the city of Anderson.
“Donna cared deeply about the city and the district she represented,” he said. “She served on the council because she cared about the city.”
