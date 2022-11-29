ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council, after three hours of presentations and questions, gave initial approval to a raise in water rates.
The council Tuesday approved a water rate increase resolution 4-3; it would be phased in over four years.
Councilmen Jeff Freeman, Rick Muir, Joe Newman and Lance Stephenson voted "yes;" council members Jon Bell, Rebecca Crumes and Jennifer Culp voted "no."
Councilmen Ty Bibbs and Ollie H Dixon did not attend.
By the same vote, the council passed two of the three required readings a proposed $35 million bond for water utility system upgrades.
If the council approves the rate increase, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission also must approve it — with input from the Office of the Consumer Counselor. Then it would need a final council approval.
The council is expected to consider the rate increase and bond ordinances at the Dec. 8 meeting. There have only been two water rate increases in the past 26 years.
For proposed increase for the average residential customer is expected to be $6.05 monthly by the time it takes full effect in 2026. The current average residential customer spends $22 monthly for water.
The increase will not affect sewer rates.
The increases would be $1.81 a month in 2023, $2.08 in 2024 and $2.16 in 2026.
Financial adviser Jennifer Wilson with Crowe said the water utility in 2021, the test year, had revenues of $11.4 million and expenses of $10.3 million. The increase will give the utility money for improvements.
She said the average residential water utility customer would see an increase of less than 30%, but the heaviest industrial users' costs will jump 86% over the four years.
The city wants to issue up to $65 million in bonds to upgrade the water system by opening new wells, expanding the Lafayette Water Treatment plant, upgrading several main water lines and replacing lead pipe lines and existing infrastructure.
The city is using $9 million in American Rescue Plan funds and will seek $8.5 million in Tax Increment Financing revenues for the project.
Chris Janak with Bose, McKinney & Evans law firm, said the city hopes to obtain the remaining funds from the State Revolving Loan Fund.
He said the primary lender has reviewed and approved the bond ordinance, which will be for 20 years.
Janak said if the city is awarded grants, additional funds could be borrowed.
He said it’s possible the State Revolving Loan Fund would provide a forgivable loan as the projects are completed.
Janek said the city of Anderson will not receive the state funds.