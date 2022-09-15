ANDERSON — With no comments from the public or from its members, the Anderson City Council gave preliminary approval to the 2023 budget.
Final adoption of the budget and salary ordinances is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 29 in the city chambers of Anderson City Building.
Doug Whitham, city controller, said Thursday during a special meeting of the City Council that there have been some changes in the $36.4 million general fund budget.
Whitham explained that the anticipated increase the city would have made for 911 dispatch services won’t take place in 2023.
He said the county has decided that for next year, it will maintain the rate that local units of government contribute for the dispatch service.
Whitham said the $147,478 budgeted for the expected increase is now being used to fund the police and fire pension fund and for police vehicles.
He said $75,000 is now budgeted for the pension fund and $72,478 to purchase new patrol cars for the Anderson Police Department.
Whitham said $500,000 was included in the Board of Public Works budget for next year to make park improvements.
The budget includes $3.56 million for paving, with $1 million intended to be used utilized for the state’s Community Crossings matching grant program.
Whitham said the $36.4 million general fund budget is an increase of slightly more than 2.6%.
The council passed two of the three required readings of the proposed budget and a number of salary ordinances.
The budget includes a 4% pay raise for all elected officials, which the council passed on a 7-1 vote. Councilman Ty Bibbs cast the dissenting vote, and Councilman Jeff Freeman was not in attendance.
Elected officials receiving the pay increase are the mayor, city clerk, Anderson City Court judge and the nine council members.