ANDERSON — A special committee of the Anderson City Council will continue to investigate allegations of racial discrimination by the police department.
Last September, then-Council President Lance Stephenson named himself along with Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Don Lynch to investigate allegations raised by the Redwood Foundation concerning Soulfest 2020 in August.
Redwood Foundation CEO Larry McClendon said Thursday during the Anderson City Council meeting that the committee interviewed organizers in October and have not heard a response.
Stephenson said it has been impossible to meet with the three officers named in the complaint.
“The committee needs to meet again,” he said.
McClendon asked if there was a timeline on when the investigation will be completed since the complaint was filed six months ago.
Stephenson said he is attempting to arrange interviews with the three officers through a Zoom meeting with committee members.
McClendon asked if the committee could “pressure” the officers to cooperate with the investigation.
Stephenson said legally that was possible.
Crumes said the committee has subpoena powers.
“The ball is in your court,” she told Stephenson. “If you don’t want to do it then step aside.”
Soulfest organizers said security plans for the festival at Warren Miller Park were finalized with Assistant Chief Warren Warren on July 31 for the festival that ran from Aug. 14-16.
Two days prior to the festival, police stated there would be no police presence at the park grounds due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Police informed the organizers they would monitor the park perimeter, but would not be able to assist with security for the parade.
Councilman Joe Newman stated in a story in The Herald Bulletin that he observed two or three plainclothes officers in the crowd.
Officers patrolled the perimeter of the park because of coronavirus concerns that many people at the festival were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, according to Police Chief Jake Brown.
McClendon also asked about a complaint by the Redwood Foundation against Newman.
Stephenson said his intention was to first deal with the complaint against the Anderson Police Department.
In September, Councilman Rick Muir asked if it was legal for the council to investigate one of its members.
Council attorney Rosemary Khoury said her best guess was that it’s legal but inappropriate, comparing it to a police department conducting an investigation of an officer.
The Redwood Foundation contends Newman made false statements regarding Soulfest.
It alleges Newman was at the festival from 2 to 6 p.m. each day and didn’t wear a mask.
Newman previously said he visited the festival on the three days and always wore a mask. He said most festival attendees did not wear masks.
Newman has not addressed the allegations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.