ANDERSON – With panhandling and homelessness in the downtown area, the Anderson City Council wants to encourage people to take advantage of available services.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said Thursday that there are services available to help people with housing, food and job placement.
“We don’t want to criminalize it,” she said. “But we have to take leadership on panhandling in Anderson.”
In 2006, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting certain pedestrian solicitation. That ordinance prohibited a person from standing or walking into a street or highway for the purpose of distributing flyers or soliciting money or signatures.
An exception was included for representatives of government agencies clearly identified to solicit donations during specific times and locations and with advance notification to the Anderson Police Department.
The exception, for example, covers the annual “Fill the Boot” campaign of the Anderson Fire Department for muscular dystrophy.
“We need an ordinance in place to protect citizens and traffic,” Crumes said. “We have organizations in place to help people if they want help.”
Councilman Jon Bell said the council doesn’t need to criminalize the behavior, noting that police officers have good relationships with the homeless and panhandlers.
“Many of them are suffering from mental health issues,” Bell said. “Maybe the city can partner with Aspire to get them into programs.”
Bell said the city should discourage motorists from providing money, an action that would stop the panhandling.
Council President Ty Bibbs said city officials can’t force people to take advantage of the available services.
“There is not a simple solution,” he said.
Bibbs encouraged Crumes and Bell to bring ideas to the council in the future on how to assist people that are panhandling or are homeless in the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council passed an ordinance through two of three required readings to rezone property for the relocation of an autism center.
The Anderson Plan Commission approved the rezoning at the request of E-Development and Lighthouse Autism Center to an existing building in the 7300 block of Quality Circle.
The building was formerly used by Ivy Tech and the City of Anderson Employee Health Clinic.
Currently, Lighthouse Autism Center is at 259 E. Tenth St. in the Panorama Shopping Center. It has 22 clients, and moving into the bigger facility will mean providing services to more local children.
The center will occupy 6,168 square feet of the building with plans to help 29 children in the future.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the entire 5.5-acre tract is being rezoned, and the center will be housed in the west half of the building. There are two other businesses in the remainder of the building.
He said Lighthouse Autism Center will have no overnight staff, employ nine full-time therapists and offer treatment in communication, behaviors, social relationships and self-care.
The company has expanded from six clinics to 24 in the past 18 months, with 19 of them in Indiana and five in Michigan. There are plans to expand into Illinois.
The Lighthouse Autism Center website said it utilizes Applied Behavior Analysis therapy that focuses on the techniques of learning theory to help improve social behavior.
It helps develop new skills, shape and redefine previously learned skills and decrease socially significant problem behaviors.
