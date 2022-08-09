ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has passed two ordinances that spell out how the city will utilize $23.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The council Tuesday passed 5-4 an ordinance that would provide $14.1 million to local nonprofits and small businesses with one important change.
The council also removed the $705,605 sought by the city to administer the grant funds.
And the same vote also approved the $3 million for premium pay for employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the second ordinance, the council voted unanimously to provide $9 million of the federal funds for infrastructure improvements to the city’s aging water system.
Councilman Jon Bell made the motion to eliminate the administration costs and place the funds in reserve to be allocated as needed by the council.
The discussion on the amendment lasted more than one hour with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. urging defeat of that change.
Broderick said the city can’t incur any debt until the funds are appropriated and the amendment would delay the process of allocating the funds for the remaining programs.
“We need people to administer the spending of the funds and be able to report back to the federal government how the funds were used,” he said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said the city administration can come back to the council and request the funding to hire the necessary people or outside firms.
“This plan has been before you since December,” Broderick said of the last-minute amendment. “We’re starting a new program (ARP) and have to have the funds available.”
Councilman Rick Muir said it’s a trust issue, and there has to be oversight of the expenditures.
“The federal government is going to be watching the spending and record-keeping of the city.”
Councilman Lance Stephenson wondered how long the community will have to wait for the distribution of the remaining funds.
On the $9 million for the water utility upgrade, the council defeated Councilman Ty Bibbs’ motion to table the request.
Bibbs wanted the city to work with the Madison County Health Department, schools and local hospitals to develop a plan to get more local residents vaccinated against COVID-19 through the winter months.
He proposed an incentive to get Anderson residents vaccinated.
Bell said he planned to offer an amendment to reduce the amount for infrastructure improvements to $3 million and hold $6 million in reserve.
“I’m not going to make the motion,” he said. “I have faith we’ll get the detailed information.
“This is not a political issue, this is an everyone issue,” Bell said. “This relates to the health of our community.”
Broderick said the funding was urgently needed.
“This request has never changed,” he said of the $9 million proposed in December. “This makes sure our children and grandchildren will have safe drinking water.”
Broderick said the city will seek every state and federal grant to help pay for the projected $32 million project.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the city applied for a grant last year, but it wasn’t approved.
“This will require funding from several sources,” he said. “We will address rates, bonding and apply for grants. This money lowers any future rate increase.”