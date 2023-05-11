ANDERSON — For the second month, the City Council has continued consideration for the vacating of an alley.
The request to vacate the alley was presented at the March meeting of the Anderson City Council by Jerrad and Lisa Oakley.
The proposal is to vacate the alley to the south of Nichol Avenue from Brown Delaware to Chase Street.
After a lengthy discussion Thursday, the council tabled the request until the June meeting.
Several council members want input from the city engineer’s office, police and fire departments, utility departments and garbage collection companies concerning the possible impact to area residents.
Lisa Oakley said she went door to door in the neighborhood and most residents were not opposed to the vacating of the alley.
She said the United Way of Madison County was not opposed and a representative from a trash company said it would be affected.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, who made the motion to table the request, said he wanted to hear from the city engineer and the other city departments.
Attorney Mike Austin, representing the Oakleys, said the city utilities would continue to have access to the alley.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the city has nothing in writing on how to request the vacating of an alley.
Councilman Jeff Freeman said consideration should be given to placing a speed bump to slow motorists using the alley.
Oakley said there were safety concerns and that she was threatened by someone walking across their property.
She said a gate would be placed on the alley at Brown-Delaware.
The council passed through two of the required three readings of an ordinance approving the request of Mark King to rezone the former Lamplighter tavern property for business use at 2424 Arrow Avenue.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the intended use is to customize golf carts with plans for a future expansion.
King said in the future he would like to work on restoring motorcycles and classic cars.
“Everything would be stored inside,” he said. “I will construct a building for some bays in the future. I’m trying to grow a business for my four boys.”