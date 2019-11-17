ANDERSON – The Anderson City Council will consider a tax abatement for Italpollina expansion at the final meeting of 2019.
The council on Thursday approved a resolution setting the date for the final approval of the seven-year tax abatement for Dec. 12.
Italpollina is constructing a 10,400-square-foot research and development facility on the south side of Purdue Parkway across from its manufacturing facility.
The company is investing $6.8 million and will create seven new jobs with a total annual salary of $560,000. The average hourly wage is expected to be $38.46.
Italpollina announced it was opening its North American headquarters in Anderson four years ago.
The tax abatement is in the amount of $2.4 million and the property taxes will be reduced by 70% for seven years.
Work on the site started this month and should be completed by next August.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the requested tax abatement was for the real property only and no abatement was sought for the equipment being installed in the new facility.
Italpollina opened its production facility in Anderson in 2017 following a $10 million investment. The facility employs 38 people just to the west of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
“We want to develop Italpollina Park so that it will be a knowledge producer,” CEO Luca Bonini said at the groundbreaking in October. “We’re here to stay.”
Bonini said fertilizer and other agricultural products manufactured in Anderson are being shipped worldwide.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council passed through two of the required readings an ordinance to extend the residential tax abatement for new home construction in Anderson for another year.
The program was started in 1981 during the J. Mark Lawler administration.
The number of residential tax abatements has been steadily increasing since 2015.
This year the number of residential tax abatements approved by the council is 16 with a total value of $4.6 million. That equals the number approved in 2017, when $3.9 million in new home construction took place.
Last year there were 15 residential tax abatements approved with $3.7 million in new construction.
The program provides a three-year tax abatement for the construction of a new house inside the Anderson city limits. The abatement starts at 100 percent the first year, then decreases to 66 percent the second year and 33 percent in the final year.
