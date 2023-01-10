ANDERSON — Madison County Councilman Mikeal Vaughn has suggested that the county install bulletproof windshields in all the county’s patrol cars.
Last July, Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty when Carl Roy Webb Boards II is accused of firing several rounds through the windshield of Shahnavaz's patrol car.
Vaughn said Tuesday it would cost about $2,300 to replace the windshields on each of the 40 patrol cars used by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s the least we can do for the patrol officers."
He said Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine has tested the bulletproof windshields in a patrol car and found they will protect law enforcement officers.
Vaughn didn’t make a motion to approve the funding, but a funding request is expected at a future meeting.
The council approved a transfer of $2.45 million from the county’s general fund to the Rainy Day Fund.
Auditor Rick Gardner said that at the end of 2022, the county’s general fund had a balance of $12.4 million; an operating balance of $10 million is needed to pay bills during the year.
He said interest earned on the general fund last year was $948,282.
Gardner said with the approved transfer to the Rainy Day fund will create a balance of $8.2 million and is expected to earn $268,953 in interest during the year.
He said the interest will pay a portion of the death penalty case filed against Boards.
The council approved a $23,048 pay raise for newly elected Sheriff John Beeman, raising the salary to $148,748.
Councilman Rob Steele said state law lets the sheriff be paid 90% of the salary paid to the prosecutor.
The pay increase was approved unanimously.
During the reorganization meeting, Steele was elected president of the council for 2023, and Diana Likens was elected vice president.
Council member Bethany Keller asked about changing the council’s agenda in the future to allow public comment during consideration of new funding requests.
Councilwoman Jodi Norrick said it was frustrating during previous meetings because the public was not allowed to comment about such requests.
“The officeholder or department head should explain the request and then take public comments,” she said.
Steele said there would be no change, but Keller could ask to amend the agenda at the February meeting.
“The requests are advertised, and the public can ask council members about the requests prior to the meetings,” he said.