ALEXANDRIA — Not everyone was in the mood for competition Monday afternoon at the Madison County 4-H Fair beef show. Some of the calves gave their handlers a hard time.
For one young lady, her animal's uncooperative turn couldn't have come at a worse moment — they were about to compete in senior showmanship.
Such frustration had the girl in tears. Leslie Gibson, a family friend, was there to comfort her.
"Just breathe," she said, attempting to soothe the frazzled young lady.
Gibson understands the jitters of competition. Both of her children competed Monday. Her son Dalton, 17, has been showing cattle for nine years. Before that, he participated in mini 4-H.
Dalton was showing his steer Ace in senior showmanship after Ace fell short of Dalton's aspiration for a grand champion steer title.
Among others competing in senior showmanship were Skyler Drake and Carley Shuter, who won the competition. Her sacrifices of time and effort paid off.
"I spent all my free nights after school, weekends, washing her, getting her ready," Shuter explained.
Shuter said she knew her heifer was ready when she could stay calm while being directed.
This year is Drake's final go-around with 4-H.
"It's been a roller coaster of emotions," she said. "I am definitely going to miss it a lot. It's a lot of work, but I've been doing it for the last 10 years. It's definitely going to be weird next year."
Drake took fifth in senior showmanship after taking first place Sunday during the swine show.
"That's the first time I've done that in 10 years, so, it's really exciting," she said.
Drake recommended kids give 4-H a try, saying it will teach them life lessons and allow them to make great friends.