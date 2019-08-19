ANDERSON – Starting with the November general election there will be a new method of casting ballots in Madison County.
The Madison County commissioners last week approved a lease with Election Systems & Software, or ESS, to provide paper ballots. The lease runs through 2026.
Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk, told the commissioners that the decision has been made to obtain the funding for the new equipment and software from a local bank.
Pratt said leasing the equipment from ESS would cost approximately $300,000; instead, by obtaining the loan through a local bank, the annual cost will be reduced to $160,000.
Madison County paid $226,860 to ESS in 2018 for the lease of the voting machines and software.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said the purchase of the equipment and software did not require the bidding process because the contract with ESS was for services.
Hughes said ESS is the sole provider of the equipment and software.
He said the commissioners are exploring alternative funding.
Anthony Emery, president of the Madison County Council, said a presentation on the new voting machines and request for the funding will be heard on Aug. 27.
Commissioner John Richwine said the new voting equipment will be tested before their use in the Nov. 6 municipal elections.
He said the number of voting machines required by the county will be reduced from 400 to 170 through the consolidation of precincts.
Pratt said voters will continue to use a touch screen, but they will then receive a paper receipt to review. Once the voter verifies the ballot, it will be scanned and counted and placed in a secure lock box.
Pratt said if an error is made the original ballot will be destroyed and the voter can vote again.
“This will allow for a recount if one is requested,” she said. “Currently we can only do a recount on absentee ballots.”
Pratt said the new voting method makes the process more accountable.
The state is requiring all counties to go to a paper ballot system by 2029.
Pratt said a goal is to establish voter centers in Madison County in time for the 2020 election, saving taxpayers money by having fewer precincts and poll workers.
The county will have to purchase electronic poll books to implement the vote centers to verify a person is registered to vote.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
