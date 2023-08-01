ANDERSON — Madison County has reached an agreement to purchase the Meijer property in north Anderson for the site of a new county jail.
The Madison County commissioners Tuesday announced an agreement to purchase a 43-acre site on Broadway Street to the west of the Captain D’s restaurant.
The purchase price for the site is $795,000.
The appraisal done for Meijer set the price at $800,000 and the county’s appraisal was in the amount of $790,000.
Jeff Graham, county attorney, said the sale is contingent on obtaining the necessary zoning from the city of Anderson and three studies of the site.
The commissioners approved contacts with RQAW in the amount of $24,000 for a land survey; Alt & Witzig Engineering for geological testing at a cost of $15,700; and SBE to conduct the Phase I environmental testing at a cost of $2,250.
Graham said the county needs to reach an agreement with the local farmer currently using the site and to be able to pay for any losses to the value of the crops during the testing of the site.
The county will be required to obtain a special exception from the city of Anderson. The Meijer site is currently zoned for business and would have to be rezoned before a jail can be placed on the property.
The county is looking at spending $89 million on the facility.
The Madison County Council approved a 0.2% increase in the income tax that would generate about $5.4 million on an annual basis to pay for construction of the new jail.
Sanjay Patel with RQAW said last year that the preliminary design is for a two-pod plan to house inmates with a central control point that can oversee all the individual cell blocks.
As proposed, one pod would house 237 inmates and the second would house 139 with space allocated for expansion.
Patel said there are rooms for the medical staff, classrooms and isolation rooms.
He said the design will make classifying the inmates easier and that with the sight and sound isolation, it will allow for the movement of prisoners when necessary.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution honoring three former Madison County Emergency Management Agency volunteers that each served more than 30 years.
The resolution honors Darrell Brizendine, Wally Cowart and Vern Huse known as the “Three Amigos”.
It states the three men, now deceased, have left a legacy that will not be soon forgotten.