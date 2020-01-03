ANDERSON — Only days into the new year, Madison County officials are facing an emergency for which no funds have been appropriated.
Al Epperly, properties manager for Madison County, informed the county commissioners on Thursday that the Madison County Annex requires an emergency repair to the heating system.
The repairs — including the replacement of two boilers and the installation of new controls — could cost the county an estimated $200,000.
Epperly said his 2020 budget doesn’t include an appropriation for new equipment and there is only $144,000 available for repairs and maintenance of 11 county-owned facilities.
The commissioners voted to authorize Epperly to spend $70,000 for the purchase of two boilers contingent on an appropriation being approved by the Madison County Council on Jan. 14.
Epperly said his office received a telephone call at 7:50 a.m. from employees who smelled gas in the building. He said it was flue gas.
“One of the two boilers failed,” he said. “The boiler busted in the area of the heat exchanger.”
Epperly said it would cost up to an estimated $17,000 to repair the one boiler that is 20 years old.
He said the controls for the heating system are not functioning properly, which requires heat in the annex to be turned on at night and off again in the morning.
Epperly said the temperature could reach 90 degrees in the morning and decrease throughout the day.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said it is not acceptable for the employees to be working in temperatures of 90 degrees.
“We have to have the council appropriate money or move the people out of the building,” he said.
Epperly said replacing the boilers and control system is a costly repair.
He estimated the replacement of the controls at $125,000 and the purchase of two new boilers at $65,000.
“Structurally, the building is in good shape,” Epperly said. “The inner workings are in bad shape. We can’t take a Band-aid approach.”
The commissioners were provided with photographs of the heating system and controls which Epperly said had been “cannibalized” over the years. One picture showed two paint cans holding up a disconnected pipe.
Epperly said it will take at least three days to replace the boilers, and it would be a month before the new equipment could be installed.
OTHER BUSINESS
Kelly Gaskill was elected to serve a second year as president and Phipps as vice president of the Board of County Commissioners.
“It’s great there is a woman as president,” Phipps said. “It has been done before, but not in at least 20 years.”
