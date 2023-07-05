ANDERSON — Madison County is applying for federal grants to make improvements to the local transportation system by 2029.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday approved grant applications requested by county engineer Jessica Bastin and Ryan Phelps, transportation planner with the Madison County Council of Governments (COG).
Bastin said the county is working with COG to develop a county wide safety plan.
She said the grant could be in the amount of $4.2 million with the county being responsible for 20% of the costs for the period from 2024 through 2029.
Bastin said the county has the funds budgeted for the project.
The overall plan includes improved signage and pavement markings, she said. It will include two-way and four-way intersections, railroad crossings and high-risk curve areas.
“It could include rumble strips at intersections, double stop signs, stop ahead signage and cross traffic doesn’t stop signs,” Bastin said.
Phelps said COG is requesting up to $600,000 to be used to identify high crash locations in the county.
“We are going to do a road safety audit of 28 roads over the next five years,” he said. “We will formalize a list of recommendations to be implemented.”
In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of two former patrol cars from the Anderson Police Department by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Each car will cost the county $6,285 and EMA Director Jeff Dyer said the funds are available in the budget.