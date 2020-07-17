ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved a 35% pay increase for the county’s human resources administrator.
After deadlocking in February for the requested pay increase for Beatrice Ramey, the increase was approved following a lengthy discussion Tuesday.
The pay increase was approved by a vote of 6-1, with Councilman Anthony Emery casting the no vote.
“We struggled to give a 1% pay increase this year,” Emery said. “Other department heads have employees that are doing more work.
“If we go forward with this there will be many more people coming in to transfer money for pay increases,” he said. “Are we going to tell them no?”
Councilman Fred Reese said the pay increase has been considered for several months after the Personnel Committee forwarded it to the full council.
“We asked for information about comparable salaries and staffing in the office,” he said. “The increase is not just for the HR position, she took on additional responsibilities.”
Ramey started work with the county on July 3, 2018, as the benefit specialist and was promoted by the Madison County Commissioners to the administrator’s position on Aug. 3.
“This is a person that has taken on the job of two positions,” Reese said. “If we stay focused on that, this can be resolved.”
Ramey said she can do the two jobs, but doesn’t work for free.
Earlier this year, Ramey transferred the funds in the Human Resources office to cover the pay increase.
Reese said Ramey has saved the county approximately $145,000 over the past two years.
Emery said the discussion is about the pay provided to a government employee.
He said there are many people willing to take a lower pay rate to obtain the benefits offered by county government.
“She was told she was going to get an increase,” Emery said of a promise made by the commissioners when Ramey took on the two jobs. “The commissioners should have thought about this before making any promises.”
None of the three commissioners addressed the requested pay increase before the council.
Ramey said the request wasn’t a pay increase but compensation for doing two jobs.
Councilman Ben Gale said most county employees are at the mid-point when salaries are compared to counties of similar size.
“This is the exception,” he said. “There is justification for an increase.”
