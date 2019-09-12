ANDERSON — Faced with $500,000 in new funding requests and a dwindling operating balance, the Madison County Council got an assist from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
The county council Tuesday voted to approve a 2020 operating budget of $37,959,884, but will enter next year with an operating balance projected at less than $7 million.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the 2020 budget is a reduction of $1.1 million in spending, adding there was $1.2 million spent on the replacement of the Eisenhower Bridge this year.
The council started the night by considering $497,750 in new funding requests from several departments.
Gardner said currently the county has $5.9 million in the operating balance and $341,470 in the rainy day fund.
He warned any new funding requests granted by the council would reduce the county’s general fund operating balance to less than $7 million.
Mellinger was requesting $137,250 in spending for the Sheriff’s Department and an additional $104,000 in the jail budget.
He transferred spending of $32,600 in the Sheriff's Department budget and $89,165 in the jail budget to pay outstanding bills and get through the month of September.
Mellinger will appear before the council in October to renew some of the funding requests.
The council did approve a total of $68,000 in spending from the general fund that included $50,000 for liability insurance requested by the commissioners and $18,000 for the Sheriff’s Department.
The council approved spending $75,000 from the rainy day fund for the coroner’s office to pay autopsy costs and $50,000 to replace a boiler in the jail.
The council denied a request by Al Epperly, the county’s property manager, for $111,500 in the courthouse budget including $50,000 for repairs and maintenance.
Epperly said the 2019 budgeted amount for maintenance was insufficient.
“I don’t have enough money in the budget for the 11 buildings,” he said.
Epperly said the county needs to have funding for the event of an equipment failure in the future.
“We can’t put money in an account for what might happen,” Council President Anthony Emery said. “”We have the funding to pay the outstanding bills.”
Councilman Steve Sumner made a motion to deny the funding.
“We have to get through the end of the year,” he said. “It’s tough to bite the bullet, but we put a lot of money in this building.”
2020 County Budget
Last month the council passed a motion for all county departments to cut 1% from their 2020 budget requests to reduce the budget amount to less than $38 million.
“Some participated and some did not,” Gardner said of the council’s request.
“There was $200,000 that was not cut,” he said of the 1% mandated reduction. “It’s your decision.”
The council voted to require the department’s to make the 1% reductions in their 2020 budgets.
Gardner said the county needs the operating balance to be $9 million at the start of the year to have enough funding to make it until the spring tax settlement.
This year the county took a $2 million advance draw in May to pay bills.
