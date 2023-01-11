ANDERSON — Despite objections from several area residents, a proposed Dollar General store near Summitville earned a favorable recommendation from the Madison County Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission Tuesday approved the rezoning for the location of the store on County Rod 1150 North and Indiana 9.
Local residents raised concerns about traffic, loss of privacy and rural nature of the area.
The rezoning was requested by Rhonda Hall and Todd and Stacey Hinton for approximately 3.7 acres.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the staff recommendation was to approve the rezoning.
He said the county’s Technical Review Committee gave it an unfavorable recommendation after County Engineer Jessica Bastin raised concerns about drainage and traffic in the area.
Strange said both those issues could be resolved but added that the review committee didn’t believe it was the right location and questioned the need for a Dollar General.
A spokesman for Dollar General said the site was double the size of their normal locations and the company looked at two locations in the town of Summitville.
Area resident Ralph Gordon said the area needs a Dollar General because there is only one store in Summitville.
“I prefer it to be in Summitville, but the sites are limited,” he said.
Dee Amos, Van Buren Township Trustee, said she has been working for nine years to get a Dollar General to locate in Summitville.
“I’ve been working to find a location in Summitville,” she said. “The store would benefit the community.”
Lindsay Brown, a Plan Commission member, voted in support of the project, expressing a hope that Dollar General would provide fresh produce.
“There is a need,” he said.
Member Denise Spooner voted against the recommendation, stating the county needs to preserve farm ground.
“I hope they work for a site in Summitville,” she said.
The Plan Commission voted to give a favorable recommendation to a rezoning request to convert the former Barr-Rich store at Alexandria Pike and Scatterfield Road to allow for four apartments.