ANDERSON — The ball is in the court of the developers of a proposed Dollar General store near Summitville.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday approved the project, but with a number of conditions proposed by County Engineer Jessica Bastin.
Summitville Partners is requesting a variance from the county’s requirement that the driveway be 500 feet from the intersection of two roads.
Dollar General wanted to place the driveway within 180 feet of the intersection of County Road 1550 North and Ind. 9.
Bastin’s recommendation is that the driveway be placed no closer than 250 feet from the intersection, with the developer adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and widening County Road 1550 North to 12 feet.
“We don’t want traffic backing up on Ind. 9,” Bastin said.
John Simmermon, chairman of the BZA, said the developers bought the property knowing about the 500-foot setback requirement.
“We are compromising with the 250 feet,” he said. “There is a lot of traffic on County Road 1550 North from Summitville and there will be increased traffic on Ind. 9."
Andrew Rossell with AR Engineering said the developer is pricing the cost of the recommended improvements.
He said a traffic study determined the turn lanes were not needed, which Bastin disagreed with in her recommendation.
Rossell said the county road will be used for commercial traffic and asked if the county would pay a portion of the costs for the widening of the road and the acceleration and deceleration lanes.
“This is not a commercial corridor,” Bastin said. “The county doesn’t have funds for the project.”
Rossell said he understands the county’s decision and recommendations.
“It’s up to the developer,” he said.