ANDERSON — An Indianapolis program to help young people transition to adulthood is being proposed for Madison County.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum has requested that the Madison County Council consider providing $125,000 from the opioid settlement fund to pay for 20 juveniles to learn building trades skills.
“This will be a program for positive youth development,” Dixon-Tatum said. “It will create a carpentry and painting trade program at the Anderson Impact Center.”
She said the program started in Anderson prior to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a suspension in the training.
“This is a successful program in other Indiana cities,” Dixon-Tatum said. “They can learn a trade that can turn into employment.”
Antonio Lipscomb, president of the Next Level Academy, said the program has been approved by the state.
“My passion comes from being involved in the juvenile court system,” he said. “We have expanded our program to Peoria. It’s important for people to learn these skills."
Dixon-Tatum said the group is going to request that the city of Anderson match the requested $125,000 from the county.
“This is hands-on training,” she said. “The participants are paid a stipend. This will help at-risk kids throughout the county.”
Steve Koester, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2 which handles the juvenile cases, said a lot of kids coming through the court system have no hope.
“In 2022 we saw the most gun cases in the county through juvenile court,” he said. “I fully support the program."
Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings also voiced support for the program.
“We have to get to young people before they get into the criminal justice system,” he said. “I see us taking advantage of the program.”
Anthony Emery, a member of the county council, said it’s a viable program but wanted Dixon-Tatum to get an indication of city matching funds by the council’s July meeting.
Dixon-Tatum asked if the city doesn’t provide funding will the county still consider funding the program. The county council did not directly respond to that question.