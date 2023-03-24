ANDERSON — Madison County has been approved to receive $3 million in federal funds to replace a bridge over Duck Creek south of Elwood.
The work is expected to take place in 2028, according to Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin.
The Indiana Department of Transportation approved the federal funding, Bastin said, adding that the county will be required to provide 20% in matching funds.
The award for the new bridge in Madison County was included in a list of projects announced by INDOT in the amount of $127.6 million in 38 cities, towns and rural areas of the state.
Combined with the required local matching funds, the statewide project’s total estimated cost is $156.9 million.
“Improving local infrastructure is essential to the constant growth of communities across Indiana,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a press release. “Enhancing our state’s transportation network allows for continued economic success to follow and a better quality of life for Hoosiers.”
The press release notes that local communities will design, develop and purchase land for the projects to be bid during the 2027 fiscal year.
“Modernized infrastructure strengthens communities,” transportation department commissioner Mike Smith said. “INDOT’s commitments to improve local roads and bridges, as well as expanded sidewalks and trails illustrates the partnerships in place that are making Hoosier cities, towns and counties great places to live, work and play.”