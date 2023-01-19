ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved a contract with an Indianapolis firm to begin development of a parks plan for the county.
The commissioners Tuesday approved a $200,000 contract with V3 of Indianapolis, formerly known as Williams Creek.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the county will pay for the beginning work on a county park plan with American Rescue Plan funds.
She explained the work will be done in three phases, with the funds allocated to start work on the first two phases.
Bastin said the first phase would collect data and document facilities currently located in communities in the county.
She said it will also look at possible management structures, which could include the establishment of a county park board.
Bastin said the initial phase will include community input.
The second phase will include a conceptual development plan with details on connecting trails in the county.
Bastin said the final phase will involve the development of an action plan will need approval from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The commissioners approved an agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation for a $973,500 Community Crossings grant.
Bastin said the county will provide matching funds for improvements to County Road 50 West from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36.
Last year the county turned back a $1 million grant from the state for the project because of a spike in the cost of asphalt materials.