ANDERSON — A decision to allow the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center could be finalized by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals this week.
The county BZA will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider Invenergy’s request for a special use for an additional 350 acres for the project, along with two variances pertaining to property line setbacks and when construction must start.
The BZA in May voted to approve a special use for the original $110 million project that will produce 120 megawatts of electricity. The approval included a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners. It also included an extension of time for construction to start no later than Dec. 31, 2023, and increased the bond amount for the decommissioning of the solar farm to $5.6 million.
Invenergy said the additional acreage is required because of the increased setback requirements.
Opponents of the project presented BZA members with a binder making several points including a decline in property values, the possibility of flooding and potential contamination of the soil and groundwater.
The BZA will hear presentations from both Invenergy and the opponents before considering the special use.
Each side will have 45 minutes to present its case and be allowed 10 minutes for closing statements.
Scott Federoff, attorney for the opponents, said he will present additional evidence that will supplement what was submitted.
He said at least one expert will be available to present testimony.
Mary Solada, an attorney for Invenergy, said the company will be allowed to offer rebuttal to the information submitted by the opponents.
Invenergy is expected to have experts available to testify before the BZA.
Katya Samoteskul, project manager for Invenergy, said at the August meeting the life span of the project is anticipated to be 35 years.
She said the company intends to create a buffer with plantings that will eventually be between five and eight feet high.
Samoteskul said the company has agreed to conduct ground water monitoring to ensure that no toxic materials are entering the aquifers.
The company contends there will be no impact on property values and the project will generate an estimated $24 million in taxes for local governments.
Federoff said Invenergy is required to meet four standards as the burden of proof for the special use request.
He said the materials in the solar panels are toxic and would harm the fertility of the soil for future use when the solar energy project is decommissioned.
The solar panels would produce an increase in flooding and higher levels of flood waters because the water will flow off the site and a more rapid rate, he said.
Concerning property values, Federoff said there should be an obligation placed on Invenergy to provide a property value guarantee for the owners.
