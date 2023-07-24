ANDERSON — The threat of rain didn’t stop the Madison County Bicentennial Birthday Bonanza on Sunday afternoon at Dickmann Town Center.
A brief downpour brought some of the festivities to a temporary halt as people sought shelter under tents and awnings, including that of the Paramount Theatre.
While waiting for the storm to pass, some residents took time to discuss life in Madison County.
Albert Verheyn and his wife, Marilyn, recently moved from New York to Anderson.
“Where we are, everything is so quiet, we have a good neighborhood, no problems or anything. It’s really enjoyable to be here,” Albert said.
Festivities resumed as the rain cleared and the sun emerged.
Attendees were treated to free hot dogs served by the Anderson Police Department, a bounce house, face painting and an opportunity to provide input on a county project.
Madison County is looking to create and adjoin a network of parks and trails. As a result, county officials have enlisted the help of V3 Companies, an Indianapolis area engineering firm, to develop a master plan.
“We did a community survey, and Madison County folks are telling us that they value the physical well-being that parks and trails provide,” said Sarah Evans, a landscape architect for V3 Companies.
“They also understand that parks and trails can improve the quality of life, making Madison County a great place to live and work.”
Folks enjoyed various music and dance acts at Dickmann Town Center to celebrate the bicentennial.
The Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County provided music for the first hour or so. Their set included the folk classics “Mountain Dew” and “In the Jailhouse Now,” as well as an original song, “God Only Knows.”
Sunday’s festivities took a colorful turn as dancers from Ballet Folklorico, a troupe specializing in traditional Mexican dance, performed.
Such performances are intended to keep historic Mexican traditions alive, according to a representative of the group.
First up was a kids group followed by a adult dancers.
The adults donned bandoliers and prop guns to celebrate the strong women who assisted with the Mexican Revolution.
Community birthday celebrations typically take place every 50 years, Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson noted.
“It’s important for the county, for each generation to share with coming generations information about our history and what we were all about,” he said.
“It’s often said, ‘People who do not study history are doomed to repeat it,’ that’s so true. We think (that) by sharing our history, we’re doing a service to the community.”
The county’s bicentennial celebration continues with events in various communities for the next several months leading up to Nov. 10, the actual 200th birthday. For a schedule of events, visit madisoncounty200.com.