ANDERSON — Madison County officials hope to finalize in August the planned site for the construction of a new jail.
County officials have been in negotiations with Meijer to purchase a 43-acre site on Broadway Street to the west of the Captain D’s restaurant.
Jeff Graham, county attorney said Wednesday said both sides are working on an option for the county to purchase the property.
“Once that is signed the county can start doing the Phase 1 and Phase 2 environmental studies,” he said.
Graham said once the document is finalized the county can file for the required special exception for the location of the jail from the city of Anderson.
“It should be finalized sometime in August,” he said.
Graham said both the county and Meijer have appraisals on the value of the property.
The county can purchase the property for the average cost of the two appraisals.
Graham said the county doesn’t want to obtain the property through the eminent domain process.
“It’s possible some construction can start by the end of the year.”
Commissioner John Richwine said the process for the purchase of the site is advancing.
He said the county has been working with the architectural firm of RQAW on the hard costs of the project.
“The design is almost completed,” Richwine said. “We’re working on the final details.”
He said the county is looking at some possible changes in the design to lower the cost.
The county is looking at spending $89 million on the facility, Richwine said.
“That’s a little more than we anticipated,” he said. “We can use some of the American Rescue Plan funds for the jail to lower the amount of the bond.”
Richwine said the process has been frustrating at times, but he hopes work can start this year.
The Madison County Council approved a 0.2% increase in the income tax that would generate about $5.4 million on an annual basis to pay for construction of a new jail.
Sanjay Patel with RQAW said last year that the preliminary design is for a two-pod plan to house inmates with a central control point that can oversee all the individual cell blocks.
As proposed, one pod will house 237 inmates and the second would house 139 with space allocated for expansion.
Patel said there are rooms for the medical staff, classrooms and isolation rooms.
He said the design will make classifying the inmates easier and that with the sight and sound isolation, it will allow for the movement of prisoners when necessary.