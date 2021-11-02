ANDERSON — A $5,000 settlement agreement has been approved by the Madison County Commissioners as a result of a redistricting lawsuit filed in 2020.
During a Tuesday meeting, commissioners approved 2-1 a settlement agreement with Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe.
Still pending is the lawsuit transferred to Hamilton County in which Special Judge Mike Casati was to rule on Sipe and Likens owing the county an estimated $156,759.
Judge Casati has set a hearing for Nov. 17 on Likens and Sipe paying the county’s legal costs.
If Casati rejects the settlement, the litigation involving the amount owed by Likens and Sipe will continue.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, who cast the no vote, said she assumed Commissioner Darlene Likens, mother of Wes Likens, would recuse herself from voting.
“On January 15, (county attorney) Jeff Graham said Darlene (Likens) should recuse herself,” Gaskill said. “Today she is not.”
Likens said she consulted an attorney who said no law would be broken by her vote.
“No litigant lives at my residence,” Likens said, which brought comments and laughter from residents in attendance.
Gaskill said the county has spent close to $200,000 in the lawsuit, and the settlement is for reimbursement to the county of 2.5%.
“We’re doing this in the name of unity, and it hurts the taxpayers,” Gaskill said. “Your son (Wes Likens) sued the county, and now you’re bailing them out.
“This is being done to protect the Likens political machine,” Gaskill said. “The only ones losing are the taxpayers.”
Gaskill said Judge Casati ruled that Sipe and Likens are responsible for paying the county for the legal expenses.
“The taxpayers had to defend the lawsuit,” she said. “We’re talking about $5,000 when the amount paid by taxpayers is $200,000.”
Commissioner John Richwine said he didn’t support the action of the County Commissioners to appeal the lawsuit to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
“What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong,” Richwine said.
He said the Madison County Council has already passed a resolution for the county to attempt to reach a settlement with Likens and Sipe.
“Let’s move on,” Richwine said.
Richwine told those resi,dents in attendance that they have their opinion and he has an opinion.
The resolution states the settlement agreement was reached to avoid additional legal expenses and the cost of collection efforts.
If received, the $5,000 would be placed in the commissioners' legal fees budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.