ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved the transfer of $1.1 million to the county’s Rainy Day fund.
Auditor Rick Gardner made the request Tuesday, and it was approved unanimously by the council.
“We have sufficient money for the general fund this year,” Gardner said.
He said the request is a result of the interest being earned by the county through the efforts of treasurer Danny Girt.
“The interest earned for the year could be close to $4 million,” Gardner said. “This will allow the county to be prepared if there is a decline in revenue collections in the future.”
Councilwoman Jodi Norrick said the council has to have discussions about funding in other county budget items like health insurance costs.
Gardner said by the end of 2023 it’s anticipated the county will have a balance of $15 million in the general fund.
The transfer raises the amount in the county’s Rainy Day fund to $9.7 million.
He compared it to a household savings account where funds are available for emergency expenditures.
Gardner said as of Tuesday the general fund balance, used to cover the operating costs for most county departments, is $3.5 million.
The June property tax settlement is expected to generate $12.5 million, he said.
The county has $2.5 million in the Public Safety fund and $7 million in the fund for the construction of the proposed new county jail.