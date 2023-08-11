ANDERSON — In an effort to retain correctional officers at the Madison County Jail, the Madison County Council voted to approve a pay increase.
The council Tuesday approved transfers of $99,365 within the jail budget for this year.
Sheriff John Beeman said the salary increases were needed because the Indiana Department of Corrections is paying a higher hourly rate at three facilities in Madison County.
Beeman said the Department of Corrections is paying $22 per hour and the current pay rate for county correctional officers is $18 per hour.
He said the approved pay raises will increase the hourly pay to $20 per hour, and the department is planning to request another increase, to $22 per hour, in 2024.
“The staff deserves $20 per hour,” Councilwoman Bethany Keller said. “This is a step in the right direction.”
Councilman Anthony Emery said the increases were the right thing to do at the right time.
The council also approved pay increases for members of the Madison County Highway Department.
Engineer Jessica Bastin said the employees were supposed to receive an 8% raise this year, but when the 2023 budget was approved, the pay increase was 3%.
She said the requested money from the Highway Fund will cover the cost of the additional 5% increase for this year.
“The funds are available,” Bastin said.
She said the highway department is being reorganized to begin training for employees to take on additional responsibilities and to become involved in the overall leadership of the department.
Bastin said several employees are approaching retirement, and the department wants to have supervisors in place when those times come.