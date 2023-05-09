ANDERSON – Following a lengthy discussion, a divided Madison County adopted a code of conduct for residents at public meetings.
The council Tuesday passed the resolution by a vote of 4-to-3 with council members Mikeal Vaughn, Bethany Keller and Jodi Norrik voting against adoption.
A motion made by Vaughn to table to resolution for one month was defeated by the same vote with council president Rob Steele and council members Diana Likens, Anthony Emery and Ben Gale voting no.
The resolution is intended to make clear to members of the public on how to address the council at future meetings.
As written, members of the public have to sign in prior to the meeting and state their name, county of residence and topic; comments can only be made from the podium for a maximum of three minutes and the public can address the council only once.
A provision is if the comments were determined to be out of order by any council member the member of the public will be asked to stop speaking. If they continue to disrupt the meeting, they could be escorted from the meeting by courthouse security employees.
Keller said in the past council members tried to discouraged public comments.
She said the county’s website needs to be updated to provide the public with the items to be considered or discussed by the council.
Keller was appointed to work with the county’s IT Department to make changes to the council’s website.
She said in Monroe County the council allows the public to speak for three minutes on any topic, which she favored Madison County adopting.
Keller said members of the public should be allowed to speak more than once during a meeting.
Norrick said the council has to develop an avenue for the public to address the council.
“The public should be allowed to speak on every new money request,” she said. “This resolution is controlling.”
Gale said the public comment policy is similar to that used by other governmental entities.
“There is a need for more civility,” he said. “We have seen things that are not appropriate. The public shouldn’t be allowed to criticize employees.”
Likens said the council has received complaints that people are reluctant to appear to make requests or speak at meetings.
“We felt the need to protect those who wanted to submit a request or address the council,” she said.
Steele said he wasn’t opposed to public comment, but there was a need for guidelines.
Gale said the policy could be adjusted in the future if necessary.