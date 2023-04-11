ANDERSON – The Madison County Council approved pay raises in several offices with the warning that the funds would not be restored in future budget requests.
The council Tuesday approved the transfer of funds to provide pay increases in the sheriff, courts, courthouse and auditor’s office.
Councilwoman Jodi Norrick told the office holders that the transferred funds would be reduced from their 2024 budget requests.
Todd Culp, chief deputy in the auditor’s office, said the funds were being obtained by the elimination of a position in the office.
Culp said the elimination of the position is saving the county approximately $30,000 in employee benefits.
Councilman Anthony Emery said it was the second position eliminated in the office the past two years.
“The employees in the auditor’s office are at the bottom of the pay scale,” he said.
Culp said Auditor Rick Gardner is working on the elimination of a third position in the office.
“All these changes should be made at budget time,” Culp said. “That way all the offices are treated the same.”
Lapel resident Katherine Callahan said during a request from Stephanie Mellenger to transfer Health Department grant funds that county residents are not seeing any results from the funding.
Callahan said the county’s smoking and obesity rates are not improving and was also critical of the office’s use of grant funds to purchase a mobile office.
“The RV has a schedule,” Mellinger said. “We also go to all the fairs and festivals.”
She said Indiana lawmakers are now considering a request by Gov. Eric Holcomb to provide additional funds to local health departments.
Mellinger said it’s possible the county will receive $2 million from the state.
“The state has asked us to put together a list of projects to start on Jan. 1,” she said. “We have projects ready including maternal child health, partnering with Community Hospital on a wellness program for children.”
Mellinger said the county Health Department has to submit a budget that has to be approved by the Indiana State Department of Health every October.
In other business, the council approved $257,480 in local food and beverage tax revenues as the matching grant for the Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County program.
It approved $100,000 in food and beverage funds for the Corporation for Economic Development and the use of $70,000 by the town of Frankton to construct a storage facility for the utility department.