ANDERSON – The Madison County Council has voted to cancel the contract signed by the Commissioners with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
The council voted unanimously to cancel the contract and to transfer $100,000 from the Commissioner’s budget for legal fees to the insurance liability line item.
Councilman Steve Sumner said that after the transfer the commissioners still have $10,000 available to pay for legal expenses.
Council President Pete Heuer named a committee of three council members including Ben Gale and Lisa Hobbs to meet with Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday to determine the legal representation for the county for the remainder of the year.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes said Monday after the commissioners meeting that there is a contract in place with the county.
“The council and commissioners need to work it out,” he said.
Sumner said spending without an appropriation can’t be ignored or tolerated.
In presenting the resolution for adoption, Sumner provided an accounting of some legal spending by the commissioners since January.
The council in June denied a request from the commissioners to transfer $250,000 from the group insurance account to pay Bose McKinney & Evans an outstanding bill of $171,515.
Last week, the council approved a transfer of $112,000 to be applied to the past due amount.
Sumner said when the commissioners brought the request for $171,515 to the council in June it was for more than was anticipated.
“It set off red flags,” he said.
This past week the Indiana State Board of Accounts issued an audit position that the Commissioners had spent money that was not appropriated by the council, a violation of state law.
“The council took two different paths,” Sumner said of the request for funding. “Most council members went to go find the money.
“I took the path of why we owed a bill we never appropriated the money for,” he said.
Sumner said Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps approved a contract in January to pay the law firm $12,500 for general matters monthly.
The council for 2020 budgeted $150,000 for legal fees and $80,000 for professional services.
Sumner noted the county has spent $300,000 for legal fees this year.
He said any litigation would be billed separately by Bose McKinney & Evans.
“The majority of the bill was for the redistricting lawsuit,” Sumner said. “The Commissioners approved the filing of the appeal and for a change of venue.
“There was an unfathomable amount spent without consulting the council,” he said. “This is an unfortunate situation, but the law is clear. It could have been resolved by asking for an additional appropriation.”
