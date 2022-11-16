ANDERSON – The contentious relationship between the Madison County Council and coroner’s office continued during the council’s last meeting of the year.
Without any motions for approval, the County Council Tuesday didn’t act on coroner Dr. Troy Abbott’s request for $30,000 in new funding and a transfer to pay two deputies.
In July the council approved an additional $96,000 for the coroner’s office which was intended to cover the costs through the remainder of the year.
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said the additional funding was to get the office through 2022.
Abbott said the budget was $140,000 and he had $76,000 in held over bills from 2021.
He said the additional $30,000 would give the office a $170,000 budget for the year and the budget for 2023 is $160,000.
Council President Ben Gale said the Coroner’s office has to live within the budget.
“You are the most expensive coroner this county has ever seen,” Gale said.
Vaughn asked how the $30,000 would be utilized by the office.
Abbott said for autopsies, toxicology and transportation.
None of the council members made a motion to request the additional funding for the office.
Katherine Callahan, chief deputy coroner, said the state requires the county to pay for autopsies.
She said the office can guess at how many deaths will take place in Madison County in any given year.
The council did vote to transfer $9,780 from the coroner’s budget to pay for fuel furnished by the Madison County Highway Department used by the office.
“This is required by the State Board of Accounts,” Gale said.
Gale then raised the issue of deputies being paid 24 to 48 hours at a time.
“That doesn’t comply with state law,” he said. “We can’t pay people while they’re sleeping.”
Abbott insisted the deputies were on duty and Gale countered that they are on call.
“Give us a place to shower, sleep and eat,” Callahan said about the deputies being on duty for 24 hours per day.
Gale said he made an offer to Abbott concerning on-call deputies that was rejected.
The commissioners and council have both passed a resolution adopting an on-call policy for employees that complies with Indiana State Board of Account regulations. The policy requires an on-call employee to be available, but not required to remain on county property. They must be available by telephone or text and not consume alcohol.
“Employees shall not be paid for time spent on on-call status,” the policy reads.
Most county departments provide a stipend for employees that are on-call and they are then paid by the hour when called into work.
“They (deputies) should be paid when they’re on duty,” Abbott said. “Pay people for work performed.”
At that point Callahan said the deputy coroners will work for their office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and not be available for after hour and weekend coroner calls.
At one point during the meeting, Gale gaveled Callahan to stop talking and directed Sheriff Scott Mellinger to escort her from the courthouse if she continued to interrupt the meeting.