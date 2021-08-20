ANDERSON – Members of the Madison County Council will be tasked with reducing the 2022 budget requests by approximately $5.4 million.
Auditor Rick Gardner told council members Tuesday that the requested 2022 budgets from all departments total $43.4 million.
He said the projected county revenues for 2022 are $38.5 million.
The 2021 budget for Madison County was approved in the amount of $37.1 million.
Last year the requested budgets were $41.4 million; the projected revenues by Gardner were $36.5 million.
The 2020 budget for the county was $37.8 million.
Over the past few years, during the budget hearings one of the first actions by the county council has been to reduce all funding requests to the previous year’s approved budget amount.
The council’s budget hearings are set for Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, with a public hearing on Sept. 14 and final adoption of the budget on Oct. 12.
Ben Gale, president of the Madison County Council, said this year the council is taking a different approach to the budget process.
“This year we're not going to cut an expense we know will have to be paid during the year,” he said. “We want to find a balance between the requests and funding.”
In prior years, the council would reduce budget line items, particularly in the jail and Sheriff's Department budget, to balance the budget, even while knowing additional funding would be required.
Gale said another change is that all elected officials and department heads will appear before the council to explain their budget.
Previously, an appearance before the council was required if there was a change in the proposed budget for the following year.
Gale said it remains undecided if county employees will receive a pay increase in 2022, depending on the final budget numbers and revenue projects.
Gardner said a 1% pay increase costs less than $200,000 and a 3% pay hike would cost the county approximately $500,000.
The county’s operating balance at the end of 2021 is expected to be $9.5 million, with $1.5 million in the Rainy Day fund.
Gardner said the council will consider budgeting $100,000 for retirement pay in 2022 and continue to place $100,000 per month into the Rainy Day fund.
“The council can't dip into the cash balance,” he said of spending in 2022.
Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott is requesting pay increases of up to 62% for three employees.
Abbott is seeking a 57% pay increase for his position, which would raise the salary from $40,154 to $63,147.
He is seeking a 62% increase for Chief Deputy Katherine Callahan from $21,854 to $35,568 and for two deputies from $19,670 to $32,011 in 2022.
Earlier this year the Personnel Committee recommended to the full council proposed increases of approximately $1 million in the 2022 county budget.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger requested an across-the-board pay raise of 7% for employees of the sheriff’s department and jail officers. He also requested an increase in the base pay for merit deputies from $46,934 to $50,219 and for jail officers from $35,455 to $38,124.
The personnel committee approved a request from Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings to shift the method of payment for three employees from discretionary funds to the county’s general fund at a cost of $131,754.
Cummings is also seeking three new employees for the prosecutor’s office in 2022. It includes two investigators at a cost of $55,000 each and one new deputy at a cost of $75,000.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe, the chief judge, requested a 7% pay raise for all court employees in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.