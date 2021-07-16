ANDERSON – Members of the Madison County Council will be tasked with reducing 2022 budget requests by approximately $5.4 million.
Auditor Rick Gardner told council members Tuesday that the total requested budgets from all departments is $43.4 million.
The 2021 budget for Madison County was approved at $37.1 million.
Last year the requested budgets were $41.4 million, with projected revenues by Gardner was $36.5 million.
The 2020 budget for the county was $37.8 million.
During the budget hearings in the past few years, one of the first actions by the county council was to reduce all funding requests to the previous year’s approved budget amount.
The council’s budget hearings are set for Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, with a public hearing on Sept. 14 and final adoption of the budget on Oct. 12.
Gardner said the county’s general fund balance was $16.2 million following the June property tax settlement.
“The settlement was higher than expected,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we have more money to spend because some property owners may have paid the taxes for the entire year.”
The county’s operating balance is now $11.7 million with $1.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
The council’s Personnel Committee recommended to the full council proposed increases of approximately $1 million in the 2022 county budget.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger is requesting an across-the-board pay raise of 7% for employees of the sheriff’s department and jail officers. He also requested an increase in the base pay for merit deputies from $46,934 to $50,219 and for jail officers from $35,455 to $38,124.
The personnel committee approved a request from Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings to shift the method of payment for three employees from discretionary funds to the county’s general fund at a cost of $131,754.
Cummings is also seeking six new employees for the prosecutor’s office in 2022.
The committee approved a request to hire a sexual assault and domestic violence prosecutor at a cost of $74,846. Cummings wants to hire an educational neglect and field inspector at a cost of $110,000.
He proposed a three-tier pay structure for deputy prosecutors, which would raise the budget by $71,133, and the hiring of two new deputy prosecutors at a cost of $141,981.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe, the chief judge, requested a 7% pay raise for all court employees in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.