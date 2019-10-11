ANDERSON — Without a written policy on how to distribute tax dollars to nonprofit organizations, the Madison County Council voted to deny a request from the Anderson Township Youth Center.
Councilman Fred Reese on Tuesday requested a $50,000 appropriation from the county’s rainy day fund for the Youth Center, created by former Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic.
Following a lengthy discussion, Councilman Steve Sumner made a motion to provide $25,000 to the Youth Center. The council defeated the motion by a 4-3 vote.
The council previously created a committee to develop a policy to provide funding to nonprofit organizations, but no recommendation has been presented.
“We’re turning down funding requests every month,” Councilman Jerry Alexander said of the county’s tight fiscal situation.
“We could be opening a Pandora’s box,” he said. “Every not-for-profit will be seeking funding.”
Councilman Pete Heuer said the council shouldn’t appropriate money without seeing a financial plan from an organization.
“We’re working on a process,” he said. “Right now the county doesn’t have the money. There has to be a logical way to provide money to an organization.”
Bostic said the Youth Center is running out of time on obtaining financing to continue operations.
Council President Anthony Emery said the county shouldn’t be providing tax dollars to nonprofit organizations.
“We’re $3 million in the negative when it comes to the operating balance,” Emery said of spending approved above what was budgeted this year.
“We’re trying to determine how to make payroll and keep from laying off people,” he said. “We haven’t developed a process.”
Emery asked the committee to work on making a recommendation to the full council by the November meeting.
This year the County Council did provide $50,000 for Youth Center operations.
Bostic explained those funds were used to provide the youths with a robotics program, to pay for bus transportation, a summer program and other activities.
“The money has been used wisely,” he said.
Bostic said the Youth Center programming is making a difference not only in Anderson, but throughout Madison County.
“We need to support our school systems and young people so that we’re at the top of the education rankings,” he said.
