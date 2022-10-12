ANDERSON — With the adoption of the 2023 budget, Madison County employees will not be receiving a pay increase next year.
The Madison County Council approved the $40.9 million budget by a 5-2 vote Tuesday with Councilmen Mikeal Vaughn and Fred Reese casting the no votes.
Council President Ben Gale said preparing the 2023 budget was a difficult task.
“We never expected the inflationary increase in fuel and utility costs and the increase in health insurance costs,” he said.
During the review of the budget in August, the Madison County Commissioners informed the council that the county’s share of employee group insurance was increasing by $2 million to $6 million in 2023.
Gale said preparing the budget was a collaborative effort by all seven council members and the auditor’s office.
Entering next year, the county will have a surplus of $500,000.
“We don’t know what next year will bring,” Gale said. “We arrived at a budget without having to lay off employees.”
Vaughn said he went through the budget, line by line, and suggested using a portion of the county’s $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide employees with some pay increase in 2023.
Gale agreed that there was still work to be done on the budget for the 750 county employees.
“We don’t know where the funds will come from.”
Reese said the council should ask the commissioners to consider giving the employees a $5,000 bonus from ARP funds.
“All the costs the county is facing have fallen on the employees.”
Reese noted that Anderson city employees during the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. have received a pay increase and no increase in health insurance costs.
“This should be considered,” Reese said of the proposal to provide ARP funds. “It should be a $10,000 bonus.”
Gale said the process to determine how the ARP funds will be distributed will be starting soon.
With only a $500,000 surplus for 2023, Gale said the council has to stand firm in denying new expenditures.
Councilman Anthony Emery said in the past, the county entered a year with a $300,000 surplus.
“Unless it was to retain employees or to keep the lights on, the council said no to new funding requests,” he said.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the county will end this year with a $9.2 million operating balance, $2.3 million in the Public Safety fund and $4.4 million for construction of the new jail.
Gardner said County Treasurer Danny Girt has been able to earn $362,000 in interest on the general fund account this year.