ANDERSON — With no opposition expressed, the needle exchange program in Madison County has been extended for two years.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the program administered by Aspire Health Indiana until March 2, 2025.
Julie Foltz, director for infectious disease at Asprire, said the current program was set to expire March 2.
“The goal of the program is to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis C in the county,” she said. “We provide a safe environment to ask questions and get referrals for health care and substance abuse treatment.”
The program lets intravenous drug users get new syringes when they return used needles. Reusing syringes is a contributing factor to spreading HIV and hepatitis C.
Last year, Foltz said, the program provided services to 255 people, with 155 new clients taking part.
She said 150 people tested positive for hepatitis C.
“Madison County ranks seventh in the state in hepatitis C cases and 15th in the state in HIV cases,” Foltz said. “We’re asking for a two-year extension of the program.”
Jeremy Turner with the Indiana State Department of Health said the state agency backs continuing the county’s syringe program.
“We do continue to support Aspire,” he said. “The county does have a high number of cases.”
Turner said the number of cases being reported in Madison County has improved during the program.
The program started in Madison County in 2015 with the Madison County Health Department originally operating it.
After the Madison County Council voted not to fund the program with local tax dollars, Aspire Health Indiana restarted the program in 2018.
The program was ended in June 2020, but the commissioners renewed it in March 2021.
In other business: Commissioners approved rezoning of 3.7 acres from agricultural to general commercial use at the intersection of County Road 1550 North and Indiana 9.
The intended use is to open a Dollar General store.
Several residents objected to the rezoning due to increased traffic, safety and the loss of the rural setting.
The residents were not opposed locating a Dollar General in the town of Summitville but were opposed to the proposed location.
The store will be about one mile west of Summitville.