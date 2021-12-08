ANDERSON — Employee health claims have left a shortfall in the Madison County account to cover the costs.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday approved a transfer of $500,000 from the general fund to the Group Insurance budget line.
Commissioner John Richwine said in terms of health insurance claims filed, 2019 was a good year, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortfall in 2020.
The county has $1.9 million in the health insurance reserve fund, according to Auditor Rick Gardner.
He said there are $386,000 in pending health insurance coverage claims.
Richwine said the county’s appropriation for health care claims will be short an estimated $800,000 by the end of this year.
He said $300,000 will be transferred from the reserve fund if necessary.
Richwine said the county had $417,000 in COVID-19 related claims.
He said the commissioners are going to request the council appropriate $417,000 from the American Rescue Plan money to the general fund to help cover those expenses.
Councilman Anthony Emery said the goal is to keep the health insurance reserve fund at $1.5 million. “When we negotiate health insurance coverage, that helps keep the costs lower for county employees."
In other business
Gardner said the county should close out 2021 with a $1.9 million balance in the County’s Rainy-Day fund.
He said the Rainy-Day Fund should be at $3.7 million at the end of 2022.,
The council in 2020 voted to transfer $100,000 per month from the general fund to the Rainy-Day Fund to cover any emergency unanticipated spending.
Gardner said the county’s general fund balance is $5.5 million before the fall property tax settlement, which will be distributed this week.
The county hopes to close out the year with a general fund operating balance of $9 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.