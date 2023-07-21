  • Caleb Amick

    The Herald Bulletin

During Friday's Llama and Alpaca Fun Show, some jumped, others did not, like the one depicted here.

Love before the show

Emily Van Ness gives a little love to her 17-year-old horse, Sky, before the Horse and Pony Show Friday morning at Beulah Park in Alexandria. The two took sixth place in the Senior Western Showmanship category.

ALEXANDRIA — Crowds were small at Beulah Park on Friday morning, but a quiet day didn’t keep any excitement at bay as multiple 4-Hers showed horses and llamas.

The day began with the Horse and Pony Show as part of the Madison County 4-H Fair. During the show, a horse broke loose and started running toward the parked horse trailers.

“Loose horse,” someone shouted as attempts were made to corral the animal.

Before the show, roughly 85 4-Hers and their families scurried about making last-minute preparations.

Those present might have seen a horse being brushed near the back edge of a fence. Star, the horse, was slated to be shown by Emily Van Ness.

The duo participated in the Class 2 Senior Western Showmanship competition.

Per the competition, horses perform various movements in front of a judge. The exhibitor is scored on how well they handle the animal.

Van Ness and Star took sixth in their class.

Optimal performance no doubt requires trust fostered through regular bonding.

Van Ness said she’s known 17-year-old Sky nearly all her life.

Van Ness enjoys working with Sky, saying any time she gets to spend with her is a joy.

Also competing was Faith Meyers, whose cowgirl attire shimmered in the morning sunlight.

Meyers and a horse named Moxie dazzled the judges, resulting in a first-place award.

Meyers and Moxie

Faith Meyers and her friend, Moxie, pose for a photo after winning first place in the Senior Western Showmanship portion of the Horse and Pony Show. The show was part of the Madison County 4-H Fair at Beulah Park in Alexandria. See a photo gallery at heraldbulletin.com/multimedia/photos.

Horses weren’t the only ones being shown. Inside the Show Arena, where a bustling livestock show took place the day before, was the Llama and Alpaca Show.

Friday’s show was the “fun show,” with no actual scores given.

In the spirit of having fun, llamas participated in activities such as relays, llama leaps and several others.

Some llamas were all in; others perhaps would rather have stayed at home. Miracle, a tiny llama handled by Riley Porter, refused to participate unless prodded along.

It'll take a Miracle

Miracle the Llama doesn't want anything to do with the Llama Limbo during the 2023 Llama and Alpaca Fun Show Friday morning at the Madison County 4-H Fair.

These “tasks,” though fun, are just some of the things llamas can do. Their unique abilities were attributed to their ample intelligence.

“You can train them like a dog,” said Amanda Prince, superintendent of the 4-H Llama Club. “You can train them to jump through hoops, walk over bridges and go through tunnels.”

Prince and her llama crew will be showing for real on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Show Arena.

Go low

Kennedy Ruhl, left, and Luther Alexander attempt to help Mr. DNA get low for the Llama Limbo during the Llama and Alpaca Fun Show Friday morning.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

