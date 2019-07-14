ANDERSON — Jennifer Tyler, the former acting director of the Madison County Veteran Affairs office, has been terminated by the county.
Tyler started work in the Veteran Affairs office in 2016, serving as acting director, and was recently replaced by Bruce Dunham in the director’s position.
“I’m devastated about what will happen to my veterans,” she said by telephone on Wednesday. “I worry that no one will take care of them. I think this was unjust.”
Tyler said she tried to get into the Veteran Affairs office on Wednesday morning and learned the locks had been changed.
She checked her email to determine if there was a notification of the locks being changed and eventually went into the office through the Madison County Health Department.
Tyler said she went to the Madison County Government Center and was told she was being let go by county administrator Tim Westerfield and human resources director Beatrice Ramey.
She was told her termination was because of time off of work through the federal Family Medical Leave Act and for an argument with Dunham.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said she wouldn’t discuss personnel matters.
Tyler said since April, at the request of the Madison County Commissioners, she was keeping daily reports on the activities in the Veteran Affairs office.
She was provided no information about a severance package from the county or the status of her accumulated vacation and sick days.
“This was the insurance for my entire family,” Tyler said. “This leaves us with no insurance.”
Tyler is the third county employee to leave employment this year. Dan Dykes resigned as county administrator in January when his position was not renewed, and in June the commissioners terminated the employment of properties manager Kent Odom.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
