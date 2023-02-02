ANDERSON — The Madison County Council of Governments Policy Board has approved spending $357,480 from the county’s share of food and beverage tax revenues.
The board Thursday approved using $257,480 as matching funds for operating expenses of the Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County.
The board also approved $100,000 for the Corporation for Economic Development for operating expenses during the year.
CED helps local communities attract economic development projects.
The appropriations from the food and beverage tax have to be approved by the Madison County Council.
COG planner John Lavine said the agency was beginning work on an Interstate 69 study from the Lapel exit at mile 214 to the Scatterfield Road exit at mile 226.
He said there will be an emphasis on interchanges at exits 214, 219, 222 and 226.
Lavine said the study will look at economic development, environmental issues, safety and a coordinated land use plan to avoid piecemeal development.
“The study will look at potential solutions.”
Work will start this month and is expected to be completed later this year.
“There is a lot of undeveloped ground,” said Jerry Bridges, COG executive director. “We will coordinate development with the local communities.”
Lavine said the agency is working with Alexandria to encourage start-up businesses near Harrison Square in the downtown area.
He said there are three vacant parcels with the goal of placing sheds for pop-up shops.
“It will provide space for new companies to start up business and eventually move into other buildings in Alexandria.”