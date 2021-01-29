ANDERSON — The five members of a committee who will consider coronavirus hazard pay for county employees have been finalized.
Last year, the Madison County commissioners adopted a resolution to provide all full-time employees with a $2,000 bonus and part-time workers with $500.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill and former commissioner Mike Phipps voted for the bonus, and commissioner John Richwine voted no.
That resolution was rescinded this month with Richwine and newly elected commissioner Darlene Likens voting to delay the hazard pay distribution.
A five-member committee will consider which county employees are eligible for hazard pay connected with the pandemic and the amount.
Committee members include Richwine; Madison County Councilman Anthony Emery; Sheriff Scott Mellinger; Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency; and Beatrice Ramey, the county’s human resources director.
Richwine said Friday that the committee will meet the second week of February and hopes to finalize the hazardous pay awards by the end of the month.
The rescinding resolution noted an estimated cost of $1.5 million, the need for the county council to amend the 2021 salary ordinances and the uncertainty of CARES Act funding.
“The commissioners believe it is desirable to target any available funds to those employees, which may have endured a particular hardship from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution states.
Richwine said there have been discussions about the amount to be paid and which employees are being considered for hazard pay.
He said the amount was less than the original estimate of $1.5 million.
