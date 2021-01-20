ANDERSON — Madison County health officer Dr. Steven Wright thinks teachers should be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wright said Wednesday during a Madison County Board of Health meeting that students have lost a year of learning as a result of the pandemic with many classes being conducted virtually.
“Teachers are essential,” he said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has not moved teachers up the list to receive the vaccination and continues to have the Indiana State Department of Health administer vaccination by age group.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county board of health, said teachers should be vaccinated immediately.
“Many of the students attending school are being cared for by grandparents,” he said. “They could be exposing their grandparents to the virus.”
The Indiana State Teachers Association called last week for the state to prioritize teachers for the vaccine in order to keep schools open as coronavirus case numbers remain high.
“For months, teachers have put their lives at risk to ensure Hoosier children receive a quality education during the pandemic — all while being told they would be prioritized when the moment came for a vaccine,” Keith Gambill, ISTA president, said in a statement.
