ANDERSON — Madison County employees will be experiencing an increase in health insurance rates starting in 2023.
The Madison County Council started work on preparing the county’s 2023 budget Tuesday with the task of cutting $4.8 million from the requests.
The Madison County commissioners are requesting a 2023 budget of $13.3 million as compared to $10.8 million this year.
Commissioner John Richwine said the majority of the requested increase is to cover health insurance costs.
The requested amount is $6 million for 2023 and the council approved $4 million this year.
“The claims are through the roof,” Richwine said.
The increased costs to the county are expected to be 25% for 2023.
“Employee costs are going to increase,” Richwine said, “but it won’t be the same percentage as the county’s share.”
Councilman Jerry Alexander asked about the county’s ability to pay a portion of the costs for employees that are eligible for Medicare coverage in the future.
Richwine said the commissioners are hoping to reduce the increase in the group insurance costs to 15%.
The county this year budgeted $4 million for group insurance, he said, when the actual cost was going to be closer to $5.5 million.
“We took $500,000 from the reserve fund,” Richwine said of the $2 million balance in the reserve fund at the start of 2022.
He said the commissioners are seeking $600,000 in COVID-19 related expenses from the American Rescue Plan funds and will transfer an additional $500,000 from the reserve fund.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the requested budgets amount are $46.3 million for 2023.
Projected revenue for the general fund is $41.5 million, he said.
Gardner said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance is allowing a 5% increase in budgets for 2023, while the public safety local income tax revenues are increasing by $900,000 in 2023.
“The council will have to make some hard decisions,” Gardner said. “Anything budgeted at more than $41 million will reduce the operating balance, which has to be between $9 million and $9.5 million.”
The courthouse maintenance department is requesting a $569,000 increase in the 2023 budget to $1.9 million.
The request includes $344,000 for building repair to replace two roofs at the youth center and $135,000 to purchase two new vehicles.
The request includes $60,000 for anticipated increased utility costs.
Weights and measures inspector Russ Willis is requesting an increase in salary for the position to $55,000 in 2023. The current salary is $36,917.
Willis presented documentation that Delaware County has a full-time and part-time inspector at an annual salary of $54,000.
He said Henry County has two full-time and one part-time inspector with a total salary of $61,2000.
Willis said in 2011 the city of Anderson eliminated the position of weights and measures inspector with the work transferring over to the county.
He intends to ask the Madison County commissioners to request Anderson pay $25,000 to $30,000 to cover the costs of inspections in the city.