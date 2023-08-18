ANDERSON – Teams of drivers with the Madison County Highway Department competed in an obstacle course to represent the county at a state-wide competition.
Two drivers from Madison County will take part in the competition later this year at the Tippecanoe fairgrounds in an event sponsored by Purdue University.
The drivers Thursday competed in an obstacle course requiring turning through tight corners and backing up. There were 5-second penalties for striking tires and cones.
The competitors did some good natured “trash talking” and cheered each other on during the competition.
Before the competition began DeAndre Perry said along with teammate Terrance Matthews that they would represent Madison County.
Perry’s confidence before the friendly competition proved to be accurate.
Perry has been working for the county highway department for eight years.
“This is my first rodeo with an obstacle course,” he said. “I’m not nervous at all.”
Perry said representing Madison County would mean bringing the trophy home from Purdue.
“The course will be pretty challenging,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll make the court and be the team that represents us.”
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said Purdue University is hosting an event for each county and city highway department.
“The obstacle course was designed by them,” Harless said. “Driving through cones and tires, but it’s also about safety because it represents a mailbox, curb or car.
“It would be nice for your county to win,” he said. “It’s been several years since there was the competition.”
Austin Fetty is a three-year employee with the highway department.
“There will be a lot of guys competing, so it will be the best team wins,” he said. “It would be nice to compete at the state level, especially for me being a younger driver.”
Fetty said the obstacle course will be a lot different than plowing county roads in the winter.
“Can’t hit any tires or cones because it will cost you five seconds,” he said. “I don’t want to hit any tires or cones.”
Deandre Coleman, who is the commercial driver’s license instructor for Madison County, put together the obstacle course.
“I tried to make it as interesting as possible,” he said. “The state did send us guidelines for what they were going to have to try to do.”
Coleman said there were four components to the obstacle course including cornering, back-up, speed portion and a turn and back-up maneuver.
“I tried to come up with something that would be a challenge,” he said. “Take the best time for the two drivers.”