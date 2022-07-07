ANDERSON — A Fishers company has been hired to design the new jail for Madison County.
The Madison County Commissioners Thursday by a 2-to-1 vote approved a contract with RQAW in the amount of $1.8 million.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill cast the no vote explaining she was fine with the hiring of RQAW as the architect but has concerns over the contract and oversight by jail consultant Jack Krouse.
John Richwine, president of the Madison County Commissioners, said the commissioners are requesting approval by the Madison County Council next Tuesday for $6.1 million from the local income tax correctional facility tax to cover the starting costs to construct the new jail.
He said the county is in the process of getting the required appraisals to purchase land in Anderson for the site of the new jail.
RQAW did a jail feasibility study that was completed earlier this year.
The company recommended the county construct a new jail for 400 to 450 beds with room for expansion.
Eric Weflin with RQAW said the county would need to acquire up to 20 acres of land for the facility.
He recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000-square-foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
Weflen said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second unit with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.
The projected cost is $87 million, with the county having to issue $72.7 million in bonds.
The bonds would not be issued until 2023. By that time the county could have $14.2 million in reserve for the project.
The jail construction income tax adopted by the county last year will generate the annual bond payment of $5.3 million.
The additional increase in the public safety income tax is expected to generate $1.5 million that could go toward any bond payment.
In other business, the commissioners approved a settlement agreement with Premier Medical Resources in the amount of $100,000.
The commissioners in April 2020 terminated the contract with Premier Medical Resources for an alleged breach of contract.
The settlement, which requires approval of funding by the Madison County Council allows the company to retain the payment made for second quarter services to have been provided in 2020.
It also requires the county to pay for a newspaper ad in The Herald Bulletin stating previous comments made by then County Attorney Jonathan Hughes and published in the newspaper were misleading and incomplete.