ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have hired a real estate firm to assist with the purchase of property for the new county jail.
The Commissioners Tuesday voted 2 to 1 to hire an agent with ReMax to represent the county in negotiations to purchase land for the proposed 450-bed jail.
The agreement provides for the real estate agent to be paid a commission of 3.5%.
State law requires government entities to get two certified appraisals and pay no more than the average of the two appraisals to purchase property.
“It will be helpful to have a real estate agent assist with the purchase,” John Richwine, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said.
Richwine said the county is looking at two properties for a potential purchase.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted no on the hiring of the real estate agent.
The commissioners approved a contract with Fredricks Inc. to construct the storage facility for the Madison County Health Department at a cost of $961,824.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Health Department, said the storage barn will be constructed in close proximity to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency facility.
She said the storage barn will house the department’s mobile unit, trailer and other equipment.
The Health Department storage building will be a 72-foot by 140-foot barn-like building to be constructed in county owned property on Broadway. The building will include an office and restroom areas.
Earlier this year the Health Department returned $300,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the storage facility.
Mellinger said at the time the Health Department has the funds for the building from Medicaid reimbursement from the state.
In other business, Larry Strange was introduced as the county’s new planning director.
Strange is a former planning director in Grant County and more recently was the deputy planning director in Hancock County.
He was hired with a salary of $75,000 this year and $80,000 in 2023.