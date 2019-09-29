ANDERSON — The speed limits on four stretches of road in Madison County are being lowered from the current posted speed of 55 miles per hour.
The Madison County Commissioners approved lowering the speed limits on Monday based on the recommendation of county engineer Joe Copeland.
In his report, Copeland said the crash rate on County Road 100 West between Fourth Street in Alexandria and County Road 1100 North is 30% higher than on similar roads. The road carries an average of 1,441 vehicles per day.
The new speed limit is being established at 40 mph.
The speed limit on County Road 1050 South from Indiana 13 to County Road 750 West is being lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph.
There is an average daily traffic volume of 1,049 vehicles on that road.
Copeland recommended the speed limit be established at 45 mph on County Road 825 West from Indiana 32 to County Road 200 South.
The average daily traffic count is 709 vehicles, many of them traveling to Lapel High School.
The speed limit on County Road 825 West from County Road 200 South to old Ind. 132 was also recommended to be lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph.
In his recommendation, Copeland noted the pavement width is only 15 feet between 300 South and old Ind. 132.
Many motorists use County Road 825 West as a means to reach the Lapel exit on Interstate 69. The average daily traffic count on that road is 801 vehicles.
Copeland recommended lowering the speed limit on Jackley Road and East Drive to 25 mph.
The residential area is north of Indiana 28 on the east side of Elwood.
