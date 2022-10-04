ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners are reviewing a new proposal for the distribution of $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin presented the plan Tuesday that replaces one adopted previously.
To date, Madison County has allowed approximately $4 million of the ARP funds for three longtime studies and to cover a portion of increased group health insurance costs for county employees.
The proposed plan creates two teams to oversee the process and to receive public input about how the funds will be distributed.
“We want to bring on other people to the Engagement Team,” Bastin said. “The traditional way of engagement will not obtain the desired result.”
Unlike the original plan, the Madison County Council of Governments will no longer score the proposals for funding consideration by both the County Commissioners and Madison County Council.
The new proposal also allows for public meetings about the use of the $26 million both in person and online.
Madison County Councilman Fred Reese raised concerns about the lack of Black representation on the Leadership and Engagement teams.
“This is a select group,” Reese said of the membership of the two teams. “I would like to see more African Americans involved in the decision-making.”
Reese said he hopes that Madison County can be a leader in being more inclusive and involve more people with different ideas.
Bastin said minority representation was a concern.
“The concern was I would propose the wrong person or not get a good fit on the teams,” she said. “The Engagement Team has already identified people to be included with a different perspective.”
Commissioner John Richwine said the proposal is a work in progress.
The proposal includes the following allocation of funds: Pandemic recovery and public health, $6 million; infrastructure investment to include water, wastewater, stormwater and broadband, $5 million; equity-based services, $5 million; lost county revenue due to the pandemic, $10 million.
As proposed, there will be a minimum of four public meetings to get input from the public, municipal leaders, business leaders and nonprofit leaders starting this year and running through 2023.