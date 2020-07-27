ANDERSON — In an effort to resolve the ongoing debate about payments owed to an Indianapolis law firm representing Madison County, local officials are scheduled to meet this week.
Last week, county council canceled the contract between the county and the firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
The action followed an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which issued an opinion that county commissioners couldn’t employ the law firm without an appropriation approved by council.
The divide between council and commissioners arose in June when council denied a transfer of $250,000 from the group insurance budget line to pay an outstanding bill of $171,515 for legal representation. Most of the outstanding bill resulted from a lawsuit filed against the redistricting plan adopted by commissioners in 2019.
This month, council approved a transfer of $112,000 to be applied to the past-due amount. But on Tuesday, council reduced the amount by $100,000.
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday to determine how much additional funding is needed for the remainder of the year and where that funding will be obtained, according to council President Pete Heuer.
Along with Councilman Ben Gale and Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs, Heuer will meet with Kelly Gaskill, president of the board of commissioners. Auditor Rick Gardner and other attorneys for the commissioners and county council will attend.
The council for 2020 budgeted $150,000 for legal fees and $80,000 for professional services.
Bose McKinney & Evans receives $12,500 per month for general representation of the county and is paid an additional amount for litigation.
The commissioners hired the Indianapolis law firm to represent the county in 2019. Prior to that, the Elwood law firm of Jeff Graham acted as legal representative for the county.
According to the county auditor’s office, Bose McKinney & Evans was paid $397,935 by the county in 2019 and for the first six months of 2020 has been paid $319,640.
The county council allocated $150,000 for legal fees in 2019.
The Graham law firm charged the county $171,594 in 2016, $221,199 in 2017 and $232,244 in 2018.
The county pays the attorney provided by Boze McKinney & Evans an hourly rate of $450. Graham’s hourly rate was $250.
